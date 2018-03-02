Ladies lose to Team GB star’s City

INVESTEC WOMEN’S

HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Harleston Magpies I 1

Cambridge City I 2

Despite putting up a good fight, Harleston Magpies were beaten by the odd goal in three against a strong Cambridge City side on Saturday.

Cambridge started off the dominant team, putting Magpies under a lot of pressure.

And despite some good defending by the back line and saves by Charlotte Peet in goal, it was the away team who were first to score with a well-executed penalty corner.

Magpies carved out some good openings of their own, but it was Cambridge who were continuing to attack, and after a number of corners they won themselves a penalty stroke.

Up stepped Olympic gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh to take the stroke, but Peet pulled off a smart save to boost the hosts.

With Magpies now having the momentum, Debbie Francis won the ball from Richardson-Walsh in midfield and passed to Rose Winter.

Winter turned on the burners, accelerating down the right and finding Abby Gooderham on the baseline.

Gooderham kept strong and composed as she carried the ball into the D and squared to Lizzie Clymer, who comfortably slotted the ball home to bring the scoreline level at half-time.

The second half brought fast attacking play by both sides, but unfortunately for Magpies they struggled to convert their chances.

In contrast, Cambridge were clinical when it mattered and won another penalty corner which they converted, giving them the 2-1 lead.

With not long to go and nothing to lose, Magpies continued to press hard but their search for an equaliser went without reward.

Fifth-placed Magpies, who have lost their last two games by a margin of 2-1, travel to face second-from-bottom Southgate tomorrow (3,30pm).

Southgate were victorious last time out, overcoming Chelmsford 1-0.