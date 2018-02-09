Ladies battle it out to claim sixth draw of the season

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 1N

Newmarket I 2

Wisbech I 2

Newmarket Ladies’ first team shared four goals and the spoils during their home encounter with Wisbech on Saturday.

Faye Andreou opened her goal-scoring account for the season with one of Newmarket’s goals, while vice-captain Claire McDonnell was also on target.

It sealed the team’s second draw in a row and their sixth of the campaign so far.

Newmarket, who sit fourth-from-bottom in the standings, travel to the side directly above them on Saturday — Lowestoft Ladies I (11.30am).

• Newmarket Men’s I enjoyed a positive weekend in Division 3NE, picking up a draw and a win from their two encounters.

Mike Skelton and Rob Green found the net during Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with neighbouring Bury St Edmunds II, before goals from Green, Skelton and Will Wilson sealed a 3-0 victory over visiting Norwich City III on Sunday.

The four points have left Newmarket fifth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth-placed Norwich Dragons II (11.45pm).

• In Division 5NE, Newmarket Men’s II were 3-2 winners on the road at UEA III.

The visitors came from 2-0 down to triumph courtesy of a brace from Drew Wood and one goal by leading goalscorer Simon Harrington.

Second-placed Newmarket have a big clash on Saturday when table-topping Watton I will be their visitors (1pm).

There are two points separating the teams ahead of the clash.