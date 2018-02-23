Lacklustre first half from Men’s I

Harleston Magpies Men’s I suffered a 4-3 defeat at East Men’s League Premier A leaders City of Peterborough I on Saturday.

Visiting Magpies made a slow start to the encounter and were duly punished by two first-half goals from the home side.

It was a much-improved second-half display by Magpies, with goals coming from Sam Paterson, Archie Winter and player-coach Tim Whiteman.

But table-topping Peterborough scored two more of their own to hold out for a victory by the odd goal in seven.

Fifth-placed Magpies play host to Bedford (4th) tomorrow (12pm) with five points separating the two teams.