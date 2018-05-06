Imogen ready to tackle world’s best youngsters

Imogen Potter will come up against some of the best young golfers in the world later this month.

The eight-year-old, who plays at both Diss and Stonham Barns Golf Clubs, is to compete in the U.S. Kids Golf European Championship in East Lothian, which gets under way on May 29.

A one-point victory in Northampton last August booked the Mellis Primary School pupil’s place in the competition, which 12 months ago contained a record field of over 670 players and their families from more than 50 countries.

It would be a daunting prospect for some, but grandad Stephen has insisted Imogen is unfazed.

“She has been progressing really well,” said Stephen, who is a member at Diss GC.

“I think I am probably more nervous than her because she does not seem fazed about the competition whatsoever.

“She will get up there and mingle with the other players, settling in straight away. That probably helps her game.

“We are not expecting her to go and win or anything like that, it’s just such a big thing to have qualified.

“We are really proud of her achievements so far and whatever happens, it will be a good experience.”

It was her grandfather that got Imogen hooked on golf when he bought her a first set of clubs at the age of three.

“She had some lessons at Stonham and has gone on from there,” he added.

“She joined up at Diss about a year ago and is really enjoying it.”