Home win secures Magpies a place in the fifth round

ENGLAND HOCKEY

MIXED TROPHY

TIER 1

FOURTH ROUND

Harleston Magpies A 4

Ipswich 1

Harleston Magpies Mixed A team booked themselves a place in the fifth round with victory over their Ipswich counterparts under the lights last Thursday.

The hosts started the game well as they dominated possession and looked dangerous on the attack.

However, too often the final pass let them down, which allowed Ipswich to make the interception.

They were duly punished in the 20th minute when Ipswich took the lead after a devastating short corner strike from Lizzie Wheelhouse.

But rather than feel hard done by, Harleston responded well and were only behind for a couple of minutes.

Stuart Field beat three defenders before finding Tim Whiteman, who returned the pass to Field in the circle and he cleverly deflected the ball past the Ipswich goalkeeper.

Harleston then took the lead with five minutes of the first half left to play.

After some smart play between Katrina and Leigh Sitch down the left, the latter drove into the circle and was duly fouled.

The resultant short corner was initially well defended by Ipswich, but Lucy Whiting was on hand to score the rebound.

After the restart Harleston again controlled the tempo and continued to grow in confidence as the half wore on.

The defensive line of Katrina Sitch, Leigh Sitch, Katherine Ridley, Andrew Bedwell, Lucy Belsey and Lauren Mickleburgh rebuffed many Ipswich attacks and when they did break through, John Livings was on hand to save.

Harleston scored the vital third goal after some good interlink play between Richard Larkin, Emma Lee-Smith and Lizzie Clymer saw the team win a short corner.

After a comedy of errors Lauren Barber coolly slid the ball to Bedwell, with the centre-back pirouetting in the circle to unleash a pinpoint pass to Belsey, who used all of her goalscoring experience to slot the ball home.

Thomas Ridley added a fourth goal soon after for Magpies, who travel to Peterborough for a place in the quarter-finals on Sunday (1.30pm).