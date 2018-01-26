Heartbreak for Framlingham Girls in the final

Framlingham College’s Under-18 Girls were agonisingly close to clinching an historic victory at the National Indoor Hockey Finals.

Nevertheless, the team still left Cranleigh School with silver medals to show for their efforts.

Framlingham opened up with an impressive 5-2 victory over West champions King’s Bruton.

Rose Winter was among the scorers in that encounter, before Queen Elizabeth Cumbria were beaten 5-0 — a match that included two penalty stroke saves from goalkeeper Coral Langridge.

A place in the semi-finals was guaranteed early on day one as two Abby Gooderham penalty corner goals sealed a 3-1 win at the expense of Bromsgrove.

The final group encounter against Cranleigh ended in a 2-1 defeat, with Framlingham then finding themselves 3-0 down to Dean Close in the semis.

However, the youngsters rallied and goals from Molly Redgrove (2) and Gooderham sent the tie into penalty strokes.

Lottie Summers, Gooderham and Redgrove all scored, while Langridge made two crucial saves to send Framlingham into the final for the first time.

Hannah De-Selincourt and Summers twice gave Framlingham the lead in the showpiece match, but opponents Cranleigh eventually ran out 4-2 victors.

Next up for Framlingham is the National Outdoor Finals in March.