Harleston still have plenty left to play for this season

Their pre-season target of promotion may realistically be out of reach, but captain Leigh Sitch has urged his Harleston Magpies Men’s I players to keep putting good results on the board, writes Liam Apicella.

Saturday’s 5-0 win over Chelmsford I has left the fourth-placed Magpies only two points adrift of East Men’s League Premier A leaders St Albans I.

However, the table-toppers have two games in hand on Harleston, while City of Peterborough I in third have played one less match.

A bigger gap will begin to appear if those extra fixtures are won, yet Sitch is keen for his team to keep up the pressure.

“It is starting to look like our target of getting promotion is going to be out of reach,” said the skipper.

“But, with one eye on next season, we have to keep building with good performances and making sure we get stronger.

“It is out of our hands, but the likes of St Albans, Wapping and Peterborough have some big games to play.

“You never know — if those results go our way and they drop points, we need to make sure we are there or thereabouts.”

It is a big weekend for Magpies, who travel to rivals Ipswich I tomorrow (12pm).

That is followed on Sunday by the visit of second-placed Wapping in a rearranged contest (2pm).

Dave Gilbert will miss both games — and the rest of the season — with a knee injury.