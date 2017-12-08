Gooderham and Clymer score goals in cup win

ENGLAND LADIES

HOCKEY CUP

SECOND ROUND

Harleston Magpies I 2

Bedford I 0

Having played out a draw with Bedford in the league three weeks ago, Harleston Magpies came out on top when the sides met in the cup on Sunday.

With a much changed side, Harleston started quickly and they found the breakthrough mid-way into the first half.

Lucy Whiting turned the ball over high up the pitch, winning a short corner, which Abby Gooderham converted following up a good initial save from the Bedford goalkeeper.

And it was soon 2-0 to the home team as Lizzie Clymer fired in from close range.

The second half saw a major improvement from the visitors, who forced strong performances from the home side’s defence.

Jess Howland was resolute at centre-back, with plenty of hard work from fellow defenders Lucy Belsey and Katrina Sitch.

After Tor Findlay retired injured, Magpies regained their composure and despite Bedford putting Magpies under increasing pressure, they had a few breakaway chances to extend their lead.

Bedford won a short corner in the final seconds to give Magpies one final test, but the hosts defended well for a well-earned victory and a clean sheet.

n Harleston Magpies enjoyed plenty of success as they hosted a Norfolk Under-10 In2Hockey tournament at the weekend.

Magpies Boys’ A team started brightly, cruising through to the cup competition undefeated before eventually finishing runners-up, while the B team battled valiantly into the plate final.

As for the girls, the B team picked up two wins to finish third in their group.

The A team meanwhile, went one better with four wins from four games and progressed into the semi-finals.

Although they failed to score again, their earlier strong performances and goals got them through to the final where they ended the day as joint winners with Norwich City.