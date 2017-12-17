Gold and silver medals for Fram College student

Framlingham College student Poppy Mayall returned home from the British Rowing Indoor Championships at London’s Olympic Velodrome with a gold and silver medal to show for their efforts.

Competing in the Year 11 Girls’ six-minute race, Mayall, who only took up rowing in September 2017, won her heat and managed to finish in the runners-up position overall.

And there was even better to come after a four-hour recovery period, when she took part in the 500m sprint.

On this occasion Mayall claimed first place, smashing her personal best from a 142 split to 138.4 in the process.

It is the latest in a long line of sporting success for Mayall, who has also represented Great Britain Under-18s in water polo and featured in England Rugby Under-15s South East and London Development squads.

Director of sport at Framlingham College, Nick Gandy, said: “Poppy is a quite exceptional young sportswoman who has achieved national success and recognition in a wide range of sports, such as water polo and rugby.

“Her commitment, resilience and enthusiasm make her a powerful role model for our younger pupils.

“To achieve what she has, having only taken up the sport of rowing a few months ago, is remarkable but not surprising given her aptitude. We are exceptionally proud of her achievements.”

Mayall has also been selected for the Centre of Excellence Under-18 England Rugby Development squad.