Glory galore for youngsters at the county competition

Harleston Magpies youth sides rubbed shoulders with the best teams in Norfolk at the weekend and returned from the event with an impressive set of results to show for their efforts.

The Under-12 Girls were crowned In2Hockey County champions, while the Under-10 Girls just missed out, having to settle for being runners-up after losing out on goal difference.

Those results means that both teams will go on to represent the Weybread-based club at the East Finals, which are due to be held at the end of April.

Meanwhile, the Under-10 Boys finished second after losing out to eventual winners Norwich City earlier in the tournament, yet they are also through to the East Finals next month.

As for the Under-12 Boys squad, they had to contend with their goalkeeper pulling out through illness late on, leaving them without a natural replacement to feature between the posts.

Nevertheless, the team rallied against that adversity to finish in a credible third position following some good performances.

David Johnson, Harleston Magpies’ youth committee chairman, said that he was delighted to see yet more success for the youngsters and their respective coaching teams.

“Every year it gets harder and harder to reach the East Finals as youth hockey gets stronger and stronger with increasing depth across the county,” he said

“Our girls’ continual success at the county tournament is something the club should and is immensely proud of, with the boys rapidly catching up.”

Youth coaching is now beginning to wind for the year at Weybread, though Harleston Magpies will be running a summer taster course during the month of June for anyone in school years 1 and above to get along and try out the game.

Parents can contact hockeycamps@magpies-hockey.co.uk for more details about that camp and to find out how your child can link up with the club, visit www.magpies-hockey.co.uk and click on the youth tab.