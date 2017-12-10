Glory for Otters

A squad of 24 swimmers represented Diss Otters at Great Yarmouth Swimming Club’s Winter Wipeout gala at the UEA Sportspark over the weekend.

And the youngsters from Diss did their club proud as they collected a total of eight gold medals throughout the course of the event.

On top of that golden return, the team also combined to clinch 10 silver medals and a further 13 bronze medals, taking their overall medal tally to 31.

One of the major benefits of this gala was that it provided each of the competing swimmers with one final opportunity to qualify for the Norfolk County Championships, which are to take place in January 2018.

After the weekend’s performance, Diss Otters now have over 30 swimmers that have qualified for the competition.

Diss Otters’ Winter Wipeout squad: Callum Blair, Darcie Martin, Thea Irvine, Olivia Chapman, Lotti Gates, Shannon Evans, Oslo Chapman, Forbes Irvine, Alex Jackson, Ciaran Strike, Harry Button, Matthew Tatum, Freya Button, Jodie Brown, Tatum Brown, Tiggy Miller, Lily Ellis, Cassia Miller, Ottilie Miller, Yasmin Brown, Luella Brookes, Kara O’Dell, Finlay Neve and Imogen Grimes