Framlingham holds all county titles after girls’ recent success

Framlingham College’s domination of hockey in the local are shows no sign of letting up after their girls first team were crowned Eastern Region champions.

The success, which came on the back of the team winning the County Championship earlier in the term, has seen them secure themselves a place at the National Finals in March next year.

The girls faced three games and started with a very fluent display against a Perse side who sat deep hoping to prevent the Framlingham side from scoring.

Framlingham enjoyed a large amount of possession and earned a number of penalty corners, though none of these were converted until early in the second half when Hannah De Selincourt overhead smashed a rebound into the goal to earn her team a 1-0 win.

A 4-0 victory over Essex champions Felsted next time out put Framlingham in command, leaving them needing either a win or draw in their final fixture against Kent College to win the overall tournament.

Framlingham broke the deadlock, only to be pegged back by a penalty corner from a bright Kent side.

However, two minutes before the break an impressive flick from Georgie Cantrell restored the lead for Framlingham, who went on to win the match 3-1.

Meanwhile, the College’s Under-14 Girls also impressed at the Eastern Finals, opening up with a 1-0 win over Kent thanks to an Olivia Buchannan goal.

A late brace from Georgie Gardens saw off Ipswich 2-1, before they lost by the same scoreline to Sevenoaks, which means they must beat a team from either the north, south or west regions at a later date to reach the Nationals.

There was further success for the Girls’ Under-16 and Under-18 indoor squads, both of whom won county titles last week and will now represent Suffolk at the East Finals later this month.

It means that for the first time in its history, Framlingham College is the current holder of all seven junior hockey Suffolk titles available to them.