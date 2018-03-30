Fourth team enhance their hopes of avoiding demotion

EMPRESA NORFOLK

WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Dereham III 2

Harleston Magpies IV 4

Harleston Magpies’ fourth team moved out of the relegation zone with a high-scoring victory at Dereham thirds on Monday.

The visitors went into the rearranged contest in the bottom two, but an impressive second-half display saw them claim what could prove to be a crucial three points.

The first half summed up Magpies’ season to date as relentless pressure and opportunities when begging while the opposition scored on the break.

Undeterred, Magpies packed the forward line and maintained momentum, firing in shot after shot and practising a variety of short corner routines to no avail.

Fourth-placed Dereham duly doubled their lead against the run of play but Magpies continued to play attacking hockey with Emily Woollatt and Sophie Maynell Anderson bossing the midfield and Sophie Govier Schay enjoying the freedom to run with the ball and create opportunities.

They finally got on the scoreboard when Jess Green connected with a cross into the back post to get them back into the contest.

A comeback was now well within reach and the goals kept coming for visiting Magpies — Kara Kilbourn struck from a short corner and Alice Evans Hendrick deflected the ball into the net.

Not satisfied with just a point, Magpies kept up the intensity and Helena Knock put them in front with a strike from distance.

And the victory was sealed when Kilbourn bagged the fourth goal after she rounded the and defender and the goalkeeper.

The win — their fourth of the season — provided the perfect tonic to Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Evergreens I.

Magpies dominated the game but were caught on the counter-attack by their visitors.

The fourths now break for Easter before their bid for survival resumes on April 7 away at Lowestoft Railway I (11.30am). Railway are currently in ninth position with six victories to their name this season.