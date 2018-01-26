Five-goal Harleston make light work of their visitors

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Harleston Magpies I 5

Chelmsford I 0

After a fortnight of indoor hockey, Harleston Magpies returned outdoors in style on Saturday by scoring five goals without reply against their Chelmsford counterparts.

Having drawn with the Essex side away from home, Magpies were determined to make amends and they started brightly in midfield through Thomas Ridley, Tim Whiteman and Matt Richardson.

Before long the deadlock was broken after some silky skills from Whiteman created space for Simon Hipwell to slide the ball into the D.

It found Ben Watson, who was on hand to deflect the ball under the Chelmsford goalkeeper to claim his first goal in Magpies colours.

The hosts continued to push forward and the second goal came after Richard Larkin slipped the ball under his arm to Hipwell and he duly moved it across for Richardson to calmly slot into the top corner.

Magpies started the second half as they finished the first and continued to put pressure on the opposition.

They scored their third goal of the proceedings after some quick thinking from Andrew Bedwell at a short corner as he spotted Richardson on the back post.

Richardson took his time but eventually slotted the ball home.

Keen to continue their dominance, the whole Magpies team harried the opposition looking to win the ball back as soon as possible.

It was not long before man- of-the-match Thomas Ridley showed his class in the D and slipped the ball under the goalkeeper for Hipwell to deflect home.

Richardson almost completed his hat-trick with the last play of the game but a determined Larkin was on hand to steal the final goal with the last touch of the game.

Magpies travel to Ipswich I tomorrow (12pm).