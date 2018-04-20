Fifth-placed Magpies sign off following an away loss

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

St Albans I 3

Harleston Magpies I 0

Harleston Magpies ended the campaign in fifth position following their away defeat at second-placed St Albans on Saturday.

The visitors started the game well and managed to string some good moves together with some neat passing.

Meanwhile, at the other end, defensively the team worked hard and sat comfortably in their half court zone.

And when St Albans started to thread balls through as the half wore on, the defensive unit of Jonty Gosling, Leigh Sitch, Andrew Bedwell and Tom Sumner stood firm, while goalkeeper John Livings made some smart saves when called into action.

Harleston were unlucky not to steal the lead following good play from Archie Winter, and Jack Hobbs in midfield found Jake Sewell wide on the right.

The youngster smashed the ball into the D, which narrowly avoided the diving Tim Whiteman.

In the second half, both teams were reduced to 10 men for five minutes, which meant they sat back to cover the deficit.

However, Harleston were undone when they were reduced to 10 players again.

A long ball was deflected just outside the 25, finding an unmarked St Albans forward in the circle and he calmly slotted past the advancing Livings.

The home team doubled their lead, capitalising on a misplaced aerial that was expertly picked.

With the Harleston defence all out of position, the St Albans forward was able to lift the ball expertly over a helpless Livings.

Due to the low numbers, Harleston started to tire as the game wore on.

St Albans then made it 3-0 from a short corner, while up the other end, Harleston’s young talent, Archie Winter, fizzed a shot just wide at the back post.