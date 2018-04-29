Double glory for Watt on debut

Jon Watt made a memorable start to life in the Dunlop Britcar Endurance Championship on April 14, winning both of his races at the Rockingham venue.

Driving a 450 horsepower BMW M3, the Laxfield racer managed to qualify first in class, despite being up against some stiff competition.

His opponents included old school friend Alex Day and professional British Touring Car Championship drivers Rob Austin and Stewart Lines.

Nevertheless, Watt started on pole position in the first race and was in front from lights to flag to take the victory after 50 minutes of action.

The second race was always going to be a tougher affair as the former Framlingham College student — using old tyres — found himself up against a field containing a number of drivers with fresh tyres.

A battle ensued with Day in the Audi, but despite having a 15-second pit penalty for winning the first race, Watt managed to come out on top once again.

“I was thrilled to have had 30 laps or so of the most intense racing,” said Watt.

“It was right on the limit, I had to give everything to stay in front.

“I am absolutely ecstatic with the result.

“I left the circuit in joint lead in the championship with two class wins, you could not ask for more.”

Watt will return to action over the weekend of May 12 at the Silverstone Grand Prix venue.