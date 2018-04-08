Diss Ladies rack up points to be crowned Winter League champs

Diss Golf Club was celebrating last month after its Ladies team were crowned champions of the Waveney Winter League.

The prize, named the Interim Shield, is given to the club that gained the most points from events over the winter months.

Diss GC's new captains

A total of six competed but it was Diss that came out on top with a return of 25 points, followed by Halesworth in second with 18.

The Diss golfers were presented with the trophy at a Gala Day they hosted, with a team from Halesworth going on to win the Greensomes competition.

• Meanwhile, in keeping with tradition, Diss GC hosted its Captain’ Drive-In on March 24 to mark the start of the new season.

Charlie Stammers will be the Junior captain alongside David Mould (club captain), Graham Ramm (Seniors’ captain) and Sarah Gotts (Ladies’ captain).

• More than 100 members took part in Diss’ Watson Cup, which was won by Nathan Doe with 41 Stableford points.

The winning female on countback was Kerry Enever (35 points) from Caroline Grandjean.

• The Diss Seniors’ Open has now been renamed The Thurlow Nunn Seniors’ Open at Diss Golf Club to reflect the company’s continued sponsorship of the competition.

The competition, on May 3, will feature 88 players from across East Anglia.