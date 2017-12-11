Bolingbroke steals limelight at boxing club’s home show

Owen Bolingbroke was the star performer at Attleborough Boxing Club’s home show last month.

In bout 15, Bolingbroke found himself up against a tough opponent in Norwich City’s David Pegado.

However, after a close bout the split decision went the way of the Attleborough fighter, earning him the Home Boxer of the Night award in the process.

There was also a unanimous victory for Lewis Bolingbroke over Doncaster’s Charlie Ellis, while ABC’s Erza Arenyeka showed some good footwork to beat Rob Elden of Eastgate.

The battle between those two was later named the Bout of the Night.

There was not such positive news for ABC’s Harry King Tomlin, Paul Willetts and Corban Sewell, all of whom slipped to defeat despite their best efforts.

Eye-based Progress Boxing Club were also well represented on the night, with victories being achieved by Jimmy Ellwood and Liam Ludham at the expense of Harry Vanslow and Billy Anderson respectively. The action got under way with a series of skills bout, with all of the ABC boxers showing plenty of skill and determination.

Finn Harris, Lilly Connaughton and Hopey Price all displayed confidence in their bouts, while Lydia Nagle was very strong with great technique in a well-matched bout against Chanel Kendall from Ipswich.

As for Layne May, showed some gritty determination in an exciting skills bout against Jaden Waide from Eastgate.