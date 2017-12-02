Beales shine in cyclocross action

A cold and frosty day greeted volunteers as they set out the course for Round 11 of the Eastern Cyclocross League at Redgrave.

Brother and sister duo Oliver and Isabel Beale (Lee Valley) took the top places in the under-10s, the first race of the day.

RACE WINNER: Senior race winner Stephen James of Renvale RT crosses the line

Caris Gregory, of West Suffolk Wheelers was first under-8s girl home, with Daniel Elliot of Welwyn Wheelers first boy.

Harley Gregory of West Suffolk Wheelers finished comfortably ahead of a tightly-fought second place battle in the under-12s, where Dylan Starkley (Welwyn Wheelers) pipped Iestyn Hill (Cycle Club Ashwell). The girls’ race was won by Mia Rutterford of Iceni Velo (Norwich).

With the youngest riders through, the full course was opened up, with the more technical sections brought into play.

The under-16s were the first to experience the off-chamber approach into the steep ascent after the start-finish straight.

ACTION: Mid-race

There were strong climbs throughout, but eventually winner Alex Dale of Lee Valley showed his class with consistent lap times to beat George Farrow-Green of Iceni Velo (Norwich).

The Veteran 50+ men’s and the women’s races were sent into action, with Jimmy Piper (current V50 league leader) finishing ahead of Dave Copeland of Ipswich Bicycle Club and Paul Watson of West Suffolk Wheelers.

Diss CC’s first rider of the day was David Sweeting, who put in a good performance finishing in 18th, ahead of the V60 winner Nigel Herrod.

In the women’s events, a strong performance from Junior Lauren Higham (Liv AWOL) ensured she won the Senior race, and was the only lady not to be lapped by Piper on his way to victory. Jo Newstead (Elmy XRT, Ipswich) was victorious in the Veterans, ahead of Jackie Field of Ipswich BC and Sarah Maidment of Godric CC.

The Veteran 40+ men saw a trio of Forest Side Riders, led home by Matthew Webber, taking the podium places, with Paul Groombridge (Push Sport) finishing a strong fourth and Ian Newby (Diss CC) placing well in 13th.

The final race of the day, for senior and junior men, was won by Stephen James (Renvale RT), whose consistent laps times saw him finish a minute and a half ahead of Dougal Toms (Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich) and Seb Herrod (Strada-Sport). Keiran Jarvis of Cycle Team OnForm (son of Diss Cycle Shack owner, Neil Jarvis) finished fourth. Diss CC had two riders taking part, stalwart David Staff finishing 25th, and first timer Brett Robertshaw 40th.