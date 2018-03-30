Attleborough pair land National Junior prizes

Attleborough Boxing Club are basking in the glory of two of their members being crowned England Boxing National Junior champions.

Lydia Nagle and Tommy Fletcher were the triumphant duo in Rotherham, coming through to win the Class A Female 50kg and Class B Male 70-75kg categories respectively.

For 15-year-old Nagle the success completed an impressive rise to the top, having only taken up the sport 12 months ago.

The semi-final against Islington’s Roxanne Fraser was only Nagle’s fourth competitive bout, but she strung together several combinations that left her opponent stumbling across the ring, giving the referee little option but to halt proceedings early in the third round.

Bletchley’s Sadie Whiteland stood in the way of glory in the final and the pair put on an even fight that eventually went the way of Nagle on a split decision.

Speaking about the champion, who only had her first skills bout six months ago, Attleborough head coach Jon Dennis said: “She has done fantastically well.

“She only took up boxing a year ago after watching her brother box in Manchester.

“Since then she has given everything and her victory is a real lesson in what being determined and dogged can get you.

“It is a cliché, but we have literally gone through blood, sweat and tears with her — now it was all worth it.”

Fletcher, meanwhile, advanced through the semi-finals on a split decision against Joel Bartell from Guildford.

Fletcher started the bout slowly but responded well in rounds two and three, including knocking his opponent to the canvas with the last action of the fight.

It was another close match up in the final as Attleborough’s 16-year-old found himself up against Warrior Breed’s Khalid Ayub.

Both fighters landed a number of punches over the course of the three rounds, but it was Fletcher who triumphed on another split decision to secure top spot.

“We only saw 10 or maybe 20 per cent of what Tommy is capable of,” said Dennis.

“There is so much more to come from him — the sky is the limit.

“I always say to all of my fighters they can be whatever they want to be in this sport if they work hard.

“If they keep doing what they are doing, Lydia and Tommy both have very bright futures.

“And it is not just them. We have a lot of top fighters at Attleborough who could go on to big things.”