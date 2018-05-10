Attleborough in dominant form at their home event

Attleborough Boxing Club’s 10th anniversary home show was one to remember on Saturday, with the hosts fighters winning 11 of 12 bouts.

In front of a crowd that contained boxing legends such as Derek Sweet D Williams and James Cook MBE, those that donned the gloves for Attleborough were in top form.

The star of the night was Devon Lockwood, who was pitted against Dylan Moss of Lowestoft in a three-round bout.

Lockwood has had a busy few months travelling around the country for Attleborough, including one fight on the Isle of Man.

Yet, he showed no signs of fatigue, winning every round against Moss to seal a comprehensive victory.

Attleborough’s Finn Harris, Will Friedman and Shane Price kicked off proceedings with skills bouts, before Harry King-Tomlin put the home club’s first win on the board when overcoming Maldon’s Harvey Brooks.

The wins kept on coming as Corban Sewell, Lewis Bolingbroke, Charlie Connaughton, Tyler Bolingbroke, Owen Bolingbroke, Lewis Nagle, Levi Dennis, Connor Holloway and Tom Collins all chalked up triumphs in the ring.

The only defeat on the night was inflicted upon Erza Arenkya, who seemed to be a little bit off-colour during his encounter against Odells’ Aron Price.

Arenkya should some speed and landed a number of good punches, but it was not to be for the Attleborough fighter.

Club chairman Colin Kirby said: “The event took a massive amount of organising, but it was all so worthwhile when you saw the look on the faces of all the youngsters that took part.

“It was the best show ever that ABC had put on where all the boxers had stepped up to the next level, and it was a fitting night for the club’s 10th anniversary.

“They all performed so well and I also want to thank all those sponsors that made the evening possible.”

Plans are now already under way for the club’s next show, which will be hosted at Hingham Community Hall on October 17.