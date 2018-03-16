Attleborough chalk up wins at home show

It was a night to remember for Attleborough Boxing Club on Saturday as they recorded a number of victories at their home show.

In total the hosting club produced seven winners at Connaught Hall while suffering just two defeats.

The Bolingbrokes — Tyler and Lewis — were among those chalking up wins for the club.

Tyler stepped into the ring competitively for the first time in more than two years, but he showed no signs of rustiness in overcoming Peterborough Police’s Jaan Sher Raja.

Lewis, meanwhile, was also up against a Peterborough Police fighter as he and Connor Mateer battled it out for three rounds before the bout was awarded to the Attleborough man.

Attleborough’s first win of proceedings came courtesy of Isabelle Price, who was fighting for just the second time.

Her first outing came in Manchester, where she won, and she looked just as comfortable when getting the better of Wednesbury’s Brooke Cooper.

Rocky Johnstone also triumphed at the expense of New Saints’ Ron Belkin in a bout that went the distance.

The RAF’s Brendan Shale will soon be off to Cyprus to fight against the Army but he could not get the better of Attleborough’s Charlie Humphries.

It was a split decision from the judges that went the way of the home fighter.

Norwich Broadside’s Alex Lindsey was seeking revenge against Attleborough’s Ray Firth, who won the last time the two went toe-to-toe in the ring.

However, it was Firth that came away with another victory in an even contest.

The night concluded with Attleborough boxer Levi Dennis coming up against White Hart Lane’s Samuel Alphonso.

The first round was a cagey affair, but the fight burst into life during rounds two and three which saw the verdict go the way of Dennis.

The losses were suffered by Tapaiwanashe Makadho and Paul Taylor-Willets to Ben Lily (St Ives) and Shane Price (Trumpington) respectively, while Eye-based Progress Boxing saw Freddie Collings lose out to European trial hopeful Caleb Price of Brentwood.

There was also three skills bouts that got the night under way, with Will Friedman, Finn Harris and Hopy Price all showing plenty of promising signs for Attleborough.

Meanwhile, as the event went on Attleborough had two boxers in action further afield at the Junior Championships.

Devon Lockwood fought hard in defeat, but there was positive news for Tommy Fletcher, who won his bout and booked his place in the next round.

Attleborough’s next planned event is scheduled for Saturday, May 5 at Wymondham Rugby Club.

This night will mark the club’s 10th anniversary and it promises to be an exciting evening of action. For more details call 01953 457329.