Absentees will not lessen the quality on show

Some of its star names may have other commitments but Attleborough Boxing Club’s home show tomorrow evening still promises to provide plenty of entertainment.

That is the view of head coach Jon Dennis, who is excited at the prospect of what is to come at Connaught Hall.

National champion Tommy Fletcher will be boxing elsewhere in the England Boxing Junior Championships in Dagenham, while the likes of Devon Lockwood and Lydia Nagle may have similar commitments.

Nevertheless, the card is set to be packed with up to 20 bouts, with Dennis confident Attleborough will show just how much strength in depth the club possesses.

“It is a shame the likes of Tommy will not be fighting, but we have so many talented fighters right now,” said Dennis.

“It is a very strong club. The fact we have a number of fighters competing for national titles show that.

“At our show there will be plenty of tenacious and focused fighters.

“Some of them might not be the finished article, but there potential is very exciting.

“We have given the platform for many fighters to move up to the national or international stage — hopefully more of those will come from Saturday night.”

Doors are set to open at 6.30pm with the act due to get under way at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or by calling 01953 457329.