A winning return for the Ladies first team

INVESTEC WOMEN’S

HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Harleston Magpies I 3

Barnes 1

Harleston Magpies made a winning return to action after the indoor break as they overcame visiting Barnes on Saturday.

The hosts started the game strongly but struggled to turn that possession into chances and goals.

And they were duly punished mid-way through the half when Barnes converted a short corner, which swung the momentum in the away side’s favour.

However, Magpies stood strong to the pressure and opened their account four minutes later after Lauren Rowe dispossessed the Barnes defender and found Emma Lee-Smith, who cooly rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Moments later Rowe doubled Magpies’ score, deflecting in a penalty corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The second half started with Magpies determined to extend their lead.

The defence were holding a high line, putting pressure on the Barnes forwards whenever they got the ball.

Magpies’ midfield were controlling the game, however, despite some good interchanges down the right flank, clear-cut chances were hard to come by.

The home side did force a few short corners, but a solid Barnes defence thwarted their efforts.

Meanwhile, Barnes were restricted to attacking on the break and did force a short corner of their own, but the Magpies’ defence remained steadfast.

Eventually, Magpies found the third goal that they were looking for from another penalty corner.

Abby Gooderham flicked to the goalkeeper’s left and, despite hitting a defender’s stick, there was too much power for her to keep it out.

Barnes continued to try to hit Magpies on the break, but the home team repelled all advances.

Magpies are at home again tomorrow, this time with bottom-placed Chelmsford their visitors (2pm).