Meenhorst arrives as overseas player for Diss in 2018

Diss Cricket Club have marked their return to the Dipple & Conway Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division with the signing of an exciting overseas bowler, writes Liam Apicella.

Eli Meenhorst — a New Zealander who has recently been playing for Auckland in his homeland — has arrived at Rectory Meadow ahead of the season opener on April 28, away at Acle.

Standing at an imposing six foot six inches tall, Diss captain Mark Williamson is expecting big things from the Kiwi over the coming months.

“Eli comes highly recommended and by all accounts he has been doing well over in Auckland,” said the Diss skipper.

“He is a man mountain and we saw in his first training session that he is going to be a very good addition, both on and off the pitch.

“He has a lovely action and is able to generate plenty of bounce with his height. With a heavy ball, that is a big positive.

“Last year we often opened with a spinner, so we needed another frontline bowler.

“Eli can also bat a bit so he ticks plenty of boxes.”

Sunday could mark Meenhorst’s first outing for Diss when they host Bircham in the Lady Mary Trophy (1pm).

