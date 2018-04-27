Garboldisham add some experience for 2018 season

Garboldisham Cricket Club have bolstered the experience within their ranks to ensure last year’s mid-season collapse is not repeated.

A positive start to the 2017 Dipple & Conway Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division campaign saw Garboldisham flying high in the table, but a slump left them looking nervously over their shoulders in the closing stages.

Late victories allayed any relegation fears and propelled the team up to fifth come the season’s end, but captain Danny Cash felt they could have finished higher had their form not tailed off halfway through.

In a bid to avoid a repeat this time around, bowlers Phil King (Great Witchingham) and Tom Alexander (Old Buckenham), as well as former Diss captain James Wilby, all signed on at The Langley over the winter.

And Cash is hopeful the experienced trio’s arrival will lead to more consistent results.

“It was a mixed season last year — you could probably say it was split into thirds,” said Cash.

“We started well but come the middle we fell away and then needed to string some wins together to avoid a relegation scrap, which thankfully we managed.

“It was pleasing to finish fifth, but also a little frustrating because if we had performed how we started all the way through, who knows where we could have finished.

“Last season showed that while we have a good team, we did not necessarily have the depth needed in the squad. We were probably two or three players short.

“We are still relatively inexperienced at this level, this will be just our third year as a team in the Premier.

“But those three we have signed all have plenty of experience at this level, and higher.

“There are no risks with those signings.”

In terms of departures, Alex Hogg is unavailable after going travelling, while Dan Constable will not be the overseas player this year.

He has been replaced by top-order batsman and spin-bowler Zaid Joseph, who hails from South Africa and has previously played for Hampshire’s second team. Garboldisham — whose skipper is targeting an improvement on last season’s fifth-placed finish — open up their campaign tomorrow on the road at Cromer.

The coastal side had a positive season in 2017, finishing in the runner-up spot behind eventual champions Downham Town.