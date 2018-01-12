Woodpeckers too strong for hosts

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Woodbridge Town 4

by David Archibald

at Brewers Green Lane

Diss Town’s poor run of form over the festive period continued into 2018 with a second successive 4-0 home defeat, this time to promotion-chasing Woodbridge Town.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Diss to match free-scoring Woodbridge and manager Jason Cook’s plan seemed to be to defend in depth and frustrate the opposition.

The Tangerines maintained 11 men behind the ball and seemed content to sit deep in their own half and allow Woodbridge possession.

Indeed, the ploy seemed to be working for the first half an hour as the visitors were unable to penetrate the home defence.

However, Diss were the authors of their own misfortune with the opening goal.

It stemmed from a long ball forward which was being shepherded out for a goal kick by Diss full-back Stephen Vincent. He then allowed Woodbridge winger Matt Mackenzie to steal the ball from him and cross.

There was a shout for a foul as Vincent seemed to be sent tumbling to the ground but the referee saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

The resultant chance saw a shot hit the arm of Diss defender Jack Tipple and a penalty awarded, with Mark Ray converting.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Diss as within two minutes of the restart The Tangerines were reduced to 10 men when Will Goulding was given a straight red for a high tackle.

Woodbridge doubled their lead with a second spot kick on the hour mark — this time McKenzie was the scorer.

It was now a case of damage limitation for Diss, but Woodbridge added a further two late goals to seal an emphatic victory.

n Twelveth-placed Diss are without a league fixture this weekend.