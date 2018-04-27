Win on the road will seal title for Harleston

Victory away at Mulbarton Wanderers tomorrow will seal the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Premier Division title for Harleston.

Adam Gusterson’s league leaders make the trip two points clear of their hosts, with both sides having just left matches left to play this season.

A defeat would put the destination of the title in Mulbarton’s hands, while a draw would leave Harleston needing to win at Mattishall on Tuesday (6.45pm) to guarantee their status as champions.

• In Division One, Scole United reignited their promotion bid with a 5-0 win at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves.

James Harrison (3) and Kieran Manning (2) were on target for Scole, who travel to Loddon United on Tuesday (6.45pm) and are four points adrift of the promotion places.

• In Division Five South, Scole United Reserves were on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline in their home encounter against Beccles Town Reserves on Saturday.

However, they bounced back on Tuesday night by securing a 2-1 victory over Porlingland Wanderers Reserves.