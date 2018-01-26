Westcott double for Hornets

A brace from Martin Westcott helped Debenham LC secure a 2-2 draw from their home Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter against Wisbech St Mary on Saturday.

Those were the experienced striker’s first goals for the Hornets following his recent switch from Team Bury.

The result leaves Leon Moore’s side eighth in the standings, one point adrift of Norwich CBS in seventh.

Debenham, whose trip to Needham Market Reserves on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, are without a fixture this weekend.