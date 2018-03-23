Weather stops Diss from halting bad run

Out-of-form Diss Town saw Saturday’s home Thurlow Nunn League First Division encounter against Leiston Reserves postponed because of the wintry weather.

It meant Diss were unable to end a run of results that has seen them defeated on each of their last seven outings.

During that time the Tangerines have conceded 23 goals and scored just four up the other end.

Tomorrow, Jason Cook’s side are set to travel to 11th-placed Downham Town (3.30pm) — a team currently on a three-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Diss won the reverse fixture 4-3 back in September, with Luke Priestley scoring twice.

They will also be on the road on Tuesday with a trip to Needham Market Reserves, while the home game with Leiston Reserves is now set for April 10 (both 7.45pm).