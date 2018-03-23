Town resume push for the title

Harleston Town will resume their push for the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Premier Division title tomorrow afternoon.

The league leaders, who are six points clear of second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers having played two games more, are set to host Bradenham Wanderers at the Recreation Ground (2.30pm).

Harleston go into the contest having won their last seven matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory last time out over Norwich CEYMS in the semi-final of the Mummery Cup.

Sheringham will be their opponents in the final on Tuesday, May 8 at the Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe (7.15pm).

Meanwhile, Harleston’s meeting with Bradenham earlier in the campaign ended in a 3-0 victory for Adam Gusterson’s men, with goals coming courtesy of Connor Delaney, Nick Howell and Nathan Stone.

• In Division One, Scole United will continue their quest for promotion tomorrow with a home encounter against Loddon United (2.30pm).

Three teams are set to go up and Scole are fifth on 39 points, with the teams in second, third and fourth all locked on 40 points apiece.

It means that depending on results elsewhere, Scole could end the weekend as high as second place if they were to get the better of Loddon.

The visitors find themselves bottom of the table and on a run of three matches without a victory, which includes two defeats.

During that time Loddon have let in 11 goals, scoring four times.

It will be the first time the teams have met this term, with the reverse fixture penned in for April 2.