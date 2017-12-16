THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Diss Town make double signing

First Division side Diss Town have boosted their squad ahead of this afternoon’s home game with Cornard United (3pm) by bringing in Cory Gittens and Anton O’Donoghue.

Central midfielder Gittens arrives from Premier Division promotion-chasing outfit Stowmarket Town, while O’Donoghue was previously with First Division rivals Team Bury.

Gittens made 34 appearances for Needham Market Reserves in the First Division last season, scoring one goal, before making the move to Stowmarket, where he has made three substitute appearances this season.

O’Donoghue has played nine times for Team Bury this campaign, scoring two goals.

The pair join a Diss Town side who lie 13th in the table and had won their previous two matches to arrest some poor form, ahead of losing 3-1 at Whitton United last Saturday.

There is no planned pitch inspection for the visit of Cornard United, who are 18th in the table, one place above the bottom three.

* For a full round-up of local results across the Thurlow Nunn League and Bostik Leagues, log back onto this website this evening from 7.30pm.