Three in a row for Hornets

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 2

Team Bury 1

Debenham LC made it three wins in a row on Saturday thanks to a late triumph over Team Bury.

The visitors arrived as the division’s basement side, but they took an early lead when Charlie Cook’s lobbed effort got the better of Debenham goalkeeper Steve Fenner.

However, the hosting Hornets soon started to dominate proceedings and they were level at the break thanks to a 30th-minute header from centre-back Chris Brock.

In the second half, which marked the introduction of debutant Martin Westcott, Debenham produced wave after wave of attacks.

Nevertheless, it looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Leon Moore’s side, particularly when Tanner Call was sent off for retaliation.

Yet, in the dying embers Brendon Heath came up trumps for Debenham after he fired in the winner against a team that ended the contest with nine men.

The victory has seen Debenham move to within two points of sixth-placed Braintree Town Reserves, who by chance will be their hosts tomorrow (3pm).

The Essex side go into the contest in positive form, having lost none of their last seven matches, winning six of them in the process.

n On the transfer front, Debenham have confirmed the departure of Ben Licence.

The winger joined the club in September in from Stowmarket Town, who he had helped win the First Division title last season.

But after making 19 appearances and scoring six goals, the wide-man has now moved on.