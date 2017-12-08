Tanner answers the Call to fire Hornets upwards

With the arrival of Tanner Call earlier this week, Debenham LC manager Leon Moore believes he has a striker that can fire his side into the top six of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The signing of Call is somewhat of a coup for the Hornets, given that the forward scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Premier Division Thetford Town this term.

Such form convinced Dean Greygoose — manager of Bostik League Division One North side Mildenhall Town — to swoop for the attacker’s services, but his spell at Recreation Way was a brief one and he departed late last month.

Moore made contact upon learning of Call’s availability and after some discussions, the former Bury Town man was convinced to make the move.

Speaking about his latest recruit, Moore, whose side are currently ninth, said: “It did not work out for Tanner for one reason or another at Mildenhall, so we got into contact and started talking.

“He did need some convincing because he wants to play higher.

“He was keen to know which direction we were going in and wanted to make sure we were on the same wavelength.

“Tanner is a fantastic number nine. He is great at getting in behind and is an all-round striker.

“Dean Greygoose saw something in him, so we are very luck to have him.

“I think he is the man to help us break into the top six because he does not need many chances to score.

“We have had a chat about a personal goal target for him and I believe it is realistic.”

Call is set to make his debut tomorrow away at a Downham Town side buoyed by a 1-0 victory over Framlingham Town last time out (3pm).

The Norfolk outfit have been in good form of late, winning seven of their previous nine games in all competitions and, as a result, Moore has conceded only the best will do for his men.

“Since they have appointed a new management team they seem to be going from strength to strength,” he added.

“It is a going to be an extremely tough game — one that could go either way.

“If we are going to get a positive result we have to be at our best from the start.

“We will need to apply ourselves well, stick to the game plan and take any chances that come our way — hopefully Tanner can help with that.”

Goalkeeper Steve Fenner will return to the side after missing last weekend’s win over Little Oakley, but Jack Severy is a doubt as his partner is due to give birth.