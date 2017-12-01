Tangerines turn on style to hit four in second half

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Wisbech St. Mary 0

Diss Town 4

A commanding second-half performance enabled Diss Town to complete a second successive clean sheet league victory.

The Tangerines could easily have won by a much larger margin, although it was not until the closing stages of the first half that Diss applied meaningful pressure to the home goal, Stephen Vincent, Charlie Lambe and Virgilio Leitao all posing problems.

Diss took the lead in the 5th minute when Ryan Beeston’s corner was headed in from close range by Leitao.

Chances came and went before Diss finally added the second goal that their superiority warranted in the 79th minute, Jack Tipple heading in from a corner.

The third goal arrived four minutes later when Bruno Fena played in Leitao to round the keeper and shoot low into the far corner of the unguarded goal.

This gave the Tangerines the chance to introduce two more of their under-18 squad, Chris Disney and Ralph Slaney, to first team action.

In the 87th minute another Beeston corner caused problems, the ball falling to Tom Ramsay five yards out, who drove it home.

In the last action of the game Jake Hayhoe, following on from his excellent midweek display at Dereham, denied Wisbech a consolation goal with a superb double save, diving to his right to turn aside a shot from Jordan Goult before saving at point-blank range to his left from Nick Davey.

Diss Town: Hayhoe, Riches (Slaney 86), Beeston, Tipple, Ramsay, Vincent, Nogueira (Gathercole 80), Plunkett (Disney 85), Leitao, Lambe, Fena.

Attendance: 45.

n Diss Town are at home to King’s Lynn Reserves in the league tomorrow (3pm).

n Framlingham Town won 4-0 at Norwich United on Saturday, with two goals from Danny Smith and two from Jake Taylor.

The victory takes the Castlemen up to third place in the First Division, level on points with Whitton United, four behind Swaffham Town and five adrift of leaders Woodbridge Town.

Fram are home to Downham Town tomorrow (3pm).