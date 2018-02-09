Tangerines slip to fifth defeat in a row in front of own supporters

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 2

Norwich CBS 3

Another home game, another defeat for Diss Town – this time at the hands of Norwich CBS on Saturday.

It was a fifth successive loss for the sixth-from-bottom Tangerines at their Brewers Green Lane base — a venue where they are winless since the 2-1 triumph over King’s Lynn Town Reserves on December 2.

For the visit of Norwich, manager Jason Cook welcomed Cory Gittens back to the fold and rewarded him with a starting position in the heart of midfield in place of the missing Nuno Nogueira.

Apart from that it was pretty much the same Diss team as in recent matches and, given the side’s lack of confidence after the defeats of late, it was always going to be a tough ask against top-seven opposition.

As usual Diss managed a fairly bright start, taking the game to their opponents without really threatening to score.

And as in most games the early flurry was contained by the visitors before they started to exert control.

So it proved on Saturday, with Norwich progressively taking control of the match.

The visitors were unable to convert any of their chances into a shot on target — though they did have several near misses — until in the 33rd minute when Diss goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe pulled off an outstanding save to keep the Tangerines level.

However, it only took the visitors another couple of minutes to break the deadlock, albeit with a slice of luck.

Breaking into the Diss box, a shot that Hayhoe had covered took a huge deflection to leave the Diss stopper helpless.

Going a goal down seemed to sting Diss into action, and by half-time the home team had pulled level.

Again there was a slice of luck about the goal as Stephen Vincent broke down the Diss left and squared to Gittens in space on the edge of the Norwich box.

Gittens seemed to take too long to release his shot, but his effort squirmed through the arms of Norwich goalkeeper John Howes and crept over the line.

The second half opened a cagey affair with both teams probing but producing few chances.

However, familiar defensive weaknesses soon proved to be Diss’ unravelling.

A weak clearance from a right wing cross allowed Norwich the chance to lob Hayhoe, before a failure to track markers from a corner created a scramble in the Diss six-yard box which resulted in a shot being lashed home via the crossbar.

In the final minute Diss scored probably the pick of the day’s goals, a long ball forward caught out the Norwich defence allowing Virgilio Leitao to round Howes and score.

However, it was too little too late as the away side held out for the three points.

Diss are on the road tomorrow at Holland FC (3pm).

Cook has boosted his playing ranks ahead of that contest in Essex with the addition of Kevin Riches and Stacy Payne.