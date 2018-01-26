Tangerines slip to another defeat in front of own fans

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Braintree Town Reserves 3

Diss Town’s poor run of form continued on Saturday with their third straight home defeat, this time at the hands of Braintree Town Reserves.

The hosts welcomed Nuno Nogueira back to the side and gave new signing Charlie Mcara his debut, but it was not enough to stem the Tangerines’ alarming slump in form since winning four out of five in the run up to Christmas.

Diss actually started the game in position fashion, with a clever first-minute pass inside the full-back from Virgillio Leitao setting up compatriot Nogueira.

Nogueira’s cross seemed as if it was going to break to Mcara in a scoring position, but the Braintree defence dealt with the danger.

Town were moving the ball quite well, with some decent passing moves, though without seriously threatening the Braintree goal.

The visitors, too, played their part in an entertaining opening with the pace of winger Lewis Stanliall causing the home defence problems.

Indeed it was Braintree that came closest to opening the scoring when a shot was deflected past Diss goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe, only to be cleared off the line by Ryan Beeston.

Diss also came close to opening the scoring when they had a shot cleared off the line, followed by a Charlie Mcara effort that went inches wide.

It was an entertaining first half and although goalless, both sets of fans could reflect on chances missed.

However, it seemed to be a different Diss team that emerged for the second half.

Immediately the visitors seized the initiative and Town were very much on the back-foot.

The usual inability to deal with pace and movement soon showed itself as Braintree broke swiftly down the left, setting up a chance in the 48th minute that was rifled home from 12 yards.

The game looked very different now, with Diss struggling to cope with the Braintree forward line and offering little in the way of attacking threat.

Confidence seemed to drain from the Tangerines, with passes going astray and the defence creaking.

In the 65th minute a long ball forward that should have been dealt with comfortably, instead saw the visitors double their lead.

Tom Ramsey and Jack Tipple both went for the same ball, neither dealt with it, and Braintree were left with an easy chance.

The Essex side added a third in the 72nd minute with a low shot across Hayhoe and into the far corner of the Diss net.

There were a couple of late chances for Diss to snatch a consolation with both Leitao and Ramsey having headers, but it was not to be.

• Diss’ trip to Leiston Reserves on Tuesday night fell victim to the wet weather and Jason Cook’s men are not due to return to action until Saturday, February 3.