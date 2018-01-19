Tangerines ready to return to action

After having last weekend off, Diss Town will aim to return to winning ways with back-to-back fixtures over the coming days.

The Tangerines’ last two Thurlow Nunn League First Division games have ended in 4-0 defeats at the hands of Debenham LC and promotion-hunting Woodbridge Town.

Those two results will see Jason Cook’s team head into the weekend’s round of fixtures 13th in the standings, having picked up 27 points from their 24 outings.

Tomorrow they host a Braintree Town Reserves side at Brewers Green Lane (3pm) that sit sixth, and defeated Debenham LC 2-1 last time out.

That is followed on Tuesday evening by a trip to ninth-placed Leiston Reserves (7.45pm), who are without a win in their last four matches.

Leiston’s second string are managed by Paul Bugg, who took charge of Diss in the summer but left the club without taking charge of a game.