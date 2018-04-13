Tangerines looking up after stopping the rot

Having got themselves out of a rut, Diss Town are targeting a strong end to their 2017/18 Thurlow Nunn League First Division campaign.

Following a summer of upheaval and uncertainty, it has been a tough season for manager Jason Cook and his men.

They recently endured a losing run of seven matches — a sequence that started on Boxing Day and did not end until March 24.

However, form has picked up since then, with the Tangerines taking eight points from the last 15 on offer.

The upturn in results has improved the mood somewhat, with Cook now looking up towards the halfway point in the table.

“At the start of the season, 12th or higher was always the target (currently 15th),” said Cook.

“If we can continue this sort of run and look at finishing 12th or even 10th, that would give us a good starting point for next season.

“We have some winnable games between now and the end of the season, but we have had winnable games all year and not secured three points often enough.

“We have got some good players, it is just about getting them to gel.

“It has been a big learning curve, but the signs have been much better in the last four or five games.”

While things would appear to be improving on the pitch at Brewers Green Lane, away from the field of play there was an unsavoury incident this week.

Cook took the decision to sack his assistant Lee Hackleton on Monday, with the latter then taking to Twitter to reveal his displeasure.

Hackleton said on the social networking site that he was ‘fuming’ and had been ‘stabbed in the back’.

Cook responded, but now he wants to draw a line under the situation and instead focus on the six remaining games.

“I do not normally go on social media to comment on things, but I felt I had to defend myself and the club,” he said.

“I do not want to go into too many details, but things were just not right with Lee.

“We thank him for the work he has done since arriving in November and wish him well for the future.

“For us, we move on and concentrate on stringing some more positive results together.”

Cook also revealed that he has already had people register their interest in replacing Hackleton, but he is unlikely to name a successor until the end of the season.

Town host Norwich United Reserves tomorrow (3pm) and travel to Leiston Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).