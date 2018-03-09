Tangerines looking to stop the rot

Following the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Holland FC, Diss Town will attempt to return a much needed victory when they head to AFC Sudbury Reserves tomorrow (3pm).

The clash away at Holland FC was called off early, with the Essex side, who share a ground with FC Clacton, citing a waterlogged pitch.

It denied Jason Cook’s men the opportunity to halt a worrying run of form that has seen them slip down to 17th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division table.

A 2-0 home defeat at the hands of struggling Team Bury last time out was particularly disappointing and made it six defeats in a row for the Tangerines. Just as worrying for Cook, his men have failed to find the net in five of those defeats.

On a more positive note, Diss did manage to get the better of Sudbury’s second string when the teams met at Brewers Green Lane in November.

Leading scorer Virgilio Leitao was among the goal scorers, as was substitute Lewis Cooke in the 2-0 victory — one of only eight wins Diss have recorded this term.

Sudbury head into the contest at their King’s Marsh Stadium base without a win in their last three fixtures, though they did play out a 2-2 draw with high-flying Framlingham Town in their last game.