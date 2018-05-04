Tangerines end tough season on a high

A challenging season for those connected with Diss Town ended on a positive note as the team picked up four points from a possible six.

On Saturday the Tangerines came from a penalty goal down to secure a 3-1 victory at March Town United.

The hosting Hares opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Stacey Payne failed to control the ball and as it ran away he went into Michael Chow.

A penalty was awarded and Casey Logan sent it into the corner of the net.

It took Diss just two minutes to equalise. Virgilio Leitao did well to chase a pass and keep it in play near to the goal-line.

He pulled the ball back for Will Goulding to stretch and divert it in with his right foot from six yards out.

After the restart Payne made a perfect challenge in an attacking position on the edge of the penalty area in the 56th minute.

He found Beeston out on the left and able to send a centre top the far post.

Charlie Lambe headed it back for Goulding to send a shot from eight yards out towards goal — it stuck between the feet of Leitao, but he was able to react quickly to send the visitors ahead with his shot from two yards out.

Three minutes later Diss moved 3-1 ahead — Leitao played the ball to Goulding in a central position.

Goulding switched the ball to the right for Lambe to move forward and cross low for Leitao to shoot in on the run from three yards out and scored his 27th goal of the season.

And Diss followed that up with a campaign-ending 2-2 draw at neighbours Debenham LC on Tuesday.

Tanner Call put the hosts in front before Goulding equalised for Diss. Jennings restored Debenham’s lead in the second half, but the visitors responded once again, this time through Shaneil Clarke.

Diss are currently 12th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, but could drop to 15th depending on results elsewhere.