Tangerines boss hopes recent run will now continue

Manager Jason Cook is hoping his Diss Town side have turned a corner after recent positive results, writes Liam Apicella.

Dating back to before Christmas, the Tangerines had suffered defeat in seven straight games, five of which they failed to score in.

However, they halted the rot on Saturday with a 2-2 draw at Downham Town before winning 4-2 on the road at Needham Market Reserves on Tuesday night.

That was Diss’ first victory since December 23, and Cook has his fingers crossed that it is a sign of brighter things to come.

“It has been a nightmare seven weeks,” conceded Cook, who was appointed to the Brewers Green Lane helm last summer.

“We cannot dispute how poor we have been during that run — we deserved to lose 90 per cent of those games.

“We kept trying new things, and with some players coming back from injury it has given us some much-needed confidence in the last couple of matches.

“You can already see a different look about the squad. Their is a confidence about them and we are smiling again.

“Now we have to knuckle down and focus on finishing the season strongly.”

Diss (17th) can leapfrog 16th-placed Holland FC if they beat them at home tomorrow (3pm) before Cook and his men make the trip to local rivals Debenham LC (7th) on Easter Monday (3pm).