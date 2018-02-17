Tangerines boosted by triple signing

With the deadline for signing new players in the Thurlow Nunn League this season now less than two weeks away, Jason Cook has bolstered his Diss Town squad with three new arrivals, writes Alex Moss.

The Tangerines have had a stop-start opening to 2018, with tomorrow’s trip to Cornard United set to be only their fourth Thurlow Nunn League First Division fixture played so far this calendar year.

And having tasted defeat in all of their three outings so far this year, all at their Brewers Green Lane home, Cook will hope his Diss side can bounce back on the road with the help of three new recruits to his squad.

The Diss boss has brought in central midfielder Kevin Riches, full back Stacey Payne and striker Shanell Clarke since the 3-2 defeat to Norwich CBS two weeks ago, and all three will be included in Cook’s squad tomorrow (3pm).

“We’ve brought in three new players who will all be included in the squad on Saturday,” Cook said.

“Hopefully they’ll bring a bit more stability and give us a bit more confidence as well.

“Kevin left us around August time and has been playing for Hoxne and Bungay, but has decided to come back.

“Stacey has had about a year or so out of the game to concentrate on his music, but now wants to get back into the game.

“He’s played for Suffolk FA at county level in the past, and Shanell is a striker who’s been at Hadleigh and Haughley and should help Virgilio (Leitao) up top.”

Diss (17th) start a run of games this weekend which Cook has highlighted as an opportunity to pick up points and start to climb towards the top half.

Downham Town and AFC Sudbury Reserves, in 10th and 11th places respectively, are eight points ahead of the Tangerines heading into tomorrow’s round of fixtures.

Diss follow tomorrow’s trip to 14th-placed Cornard with back-to-back games against the bottom two and could soon be moving up the table.