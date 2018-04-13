Table toppers defeat Scole

Scole United’s hopes of securing promotion from the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One took a hit on Saturday.

Up against runaway leaders Wymondham Town, Scole suffered a 2-0 defeat as goals from Liam Moriaty and substitute Joe Woodcock did the damage.

The result has left Scole in fifth position, five points adrift of Mundford in the third and final promotion spot, though they do have a game in hand.

By chance, Scole will travel to Mundford on Tuesday for what appears to be a crucial encounter (6.30pm).

Prior to that fixture they will host 10th-placed Yelverton tomorrow (2.30pm).

• In the Premier Division, Harleston Town remain on course for the title after securing back-to-back wins.

On Saturday centre-forward Lawrence Cheese scored twice and Ryan Fuller also notched in the 3-0 win over Waveney.

Cheese (2) and Fuller (2) were back among the goals on Tuesday in the 6-1 triumph over Acle United, with Jimmy Morrissey and Connor Delaney also on target during the rout.

Town, who are five points clear at the top having played one game more than second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers, do not have a game this weekend and travel to St Andrews (10th) on Tuesday (6.30pm).

• In the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division, AFC Hoxne tasted victory away from home for the first time in five months after they beat Bramford United 2-1.

John Boorman was the hero, scoring two headers from corners in the second half to seal the three points.

Hoxne (11th) host East Bergolt United (10th) tomorrow and head for Coplestonians (5th) on Tuesday (6.30pm).