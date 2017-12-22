Swaffham prove to be too strong for Hornets

THURLOW NUNN

LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Swaffham Town 2

Debenham LC 0

After posting back-to-back victories, Debenham LC were beaten on the road by Swaffham Town on Saturday.

Speaking to the Express last week, Debenham boss Leon Moore admitted his side would need to keep a close eye on the hosts’ striking duo of Alex Vincent and Joe Jackson — the pair having netted 55 goals between them so far this term.

But, while the visitors prevented them from adding to their impressive tally, they could not stop Ryan Pearson as he netted two second-half goals to send Swaffham top of the table.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when the referee awarded a penalty for a foul on Jackson.

Jackson stepped up to take the resultant spot kick, which he duly dispatched beyond visiting goalkeeper Steve Fenner.

And the game was put beyond the Hornets’ reach seven minutes later when Pearson netted his second goal of proceedings.

The midfielder tried his luck from distance and was rewarded with a shot that flew into the net.

Debenham pushed hard for a route back into the contest during the minutes that remained, but they were kept at arm’s length by the victorious home team, who have now won 11 straight games.

Eighth-placed Debenham have another tough assignment on their hands tonight, with Whitton United set to be their visitors (7.45pm).

That is followed on Boxing Day by a derby clash away at neighbouring Diss Town (11am).