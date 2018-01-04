Seasoned striker to boost attack force at Debenham

Former Haverhill Borough player-manager Martin Westcott has announced his move to Thurlow Nunn League First Division side Debenham LC, writes Hannah Dolman.

The 39-year-old striker, largely credited with Borough’s rise to the Premier Division during his time at the helm last season, had moved to Team Bury in September 2017 to play as much football as he could.

But, after a few months with the club currently at the foot of the First Division table, he felt he was not getting as much first-team action as he would like and decided to link up with manager Leon Moore at Debenham.

In a bizarre twist of fate, he is likely to make his debut this weekend against the side he has just left — as Debenham host Team Bury on Saturday (3pm).

He said: “I didn’t really get as many games as I was wanting at Team Bury.

“And I know Leon well and knew he was looking for a striker, so it seemed like a good fit.

“I’m going just to play, that’s what I’ve been missing, and I can bring a lot of experience to the side.

“They have a really talented squad and they aren’t far off really challenging for the top spots.

“I bring something different up front to what they have too.

“Tanner (Call) is very fast and skilful and darts about.

“Whereas I’m more physical and more of a poacher plus, I’ve been around forever, Leon knows what he’s going to get.”