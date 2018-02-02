Scole remain in the promotion picture after home score draw

HADLEY & OTTAWAY

ANGLIAN COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Scole United 1

Attleborough Town 1

Despite dropping two points at home, Scole United remain high in contention for promotion following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Attleborough.

Scole had expected a reaction from the visitors, who last time out were beaten by bottom-of-the-table Cromer Town.

And, despite being depleted by injuries and unavailability, Attleborough responded positively.

Scole started the brighter of the two sides and they could have gone in front when a good cross from James Harrison found the head of Bradley Hunt, who guided his header towards the corner.

However, the Scole player was denied by a smart save from the visiting goalkeeper.

That was the first of many occasions in which Scole worked their way into opposition territory, but too often the final ball let them down.

The hosts’ only other attempt in the first half was another Hunt header which went over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Attleborough, who were working manfully, did not muster a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Scole came out for the second half expecting more of the same and that is exactly what they got.

Attleborough frustrated the home side and, with 25 minutes to go, they scored with their only shot on target of the day.

Left winger Matty Carr was given too much time and space, which duly saw him unleash an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the Scole net.

Scole now introduced David Coleman and Kieran Manning as they looked to get back into the game and it was the latter who started to cause problems and create opportunities.

With 15 minutes to go the home team drew level when Manning held off his man and played the ball into the path of James Harrison, who fired a low shot into the corner.

The final 15 minutes were played out with Scole desperately searching for the winner, but they were unable to break down a stubborn Attleborough side who held out to claim a share of the spoils.

The result has left Scole down in sixth place, though they are only three points behind Sheringham in the third and final promotion spot.

Scole will aim to extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they entertain second-from-bottom Loddon United tomorrow (2pm).

Loddon have lost their last four matches, during which time they have conceded 17 goals.

• In Division Five South, Scole United Reserves recorded an 8-3 victory over their Thetford Rovers counterparts.

Tom Green and Harry Rolingson both notched hat-tricks for Scole’s second string, who were 5-1 to the good by half-time.

Jordan Walters and Harry Browne were also on target during the one-sided win that had left Scole up to fifth ahead of tomorrow’s trip to East Harling Reserves (2pm).