Scole remain in promotion picture

Scole United continued their push for promotion from the Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division One with a 2-1 home win over Loddon United on Saturday.

Loddon went into the game bottom of the table but it was far from an easy contest for Scole, who fell behind to a Matthew Ayre goal.

However, the hosts rallied and claimed the three points thanks to strikes from Matt Brown and James Harrison.

Scole, who travel to Loddon for the reverse fixture on Monday (12pm), are up to third, one point adrift of the promotion places.

• Harleston Town remain on course for the Premier Division title thanks to their 4-2 home triumph over Bradenham Wanderers.

Nathan Stone helped himself to a brace with further goals coming from Scott Roberts and Marc Pearce.

The leaders host Hellesdon on Saturday (2.30pm) and travel to Mattishall on Monday (12pm).

They have a five-point lead over second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers, who have a game in hand.

• AFC Hoxne gained their first points of 2018 in the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division with a 5-2 thrashing of Haughley United.

Stefan Marsh spearheaded Hoxne’s charge with two goals, while the impressive Artur Leszcynski also got his name on the scoresheet.

The comprehensive win was rounded off by goals from Wojciech Kawa and Bobby Varela.

Twelfth-placed Hoxne are on the road tomorrow at Copplestonians (2.30pm).

• Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League side Mellis will have the chance to banish the memory of losing last season’s Suffolk Sunday Cup Final on penalties, after beating Bungay Town 3-1 in Sunday’s semi-final at Woodbridge Town.

They will take on the winners of this Sunday’s tie between Gym United and Kitchener Taverners, which is being played at AFC Sudbury’s King’s Marsh Stadium.