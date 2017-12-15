Scole leave it late to claim points

HADLEY & OTTAWAY

ANGLIAN

COMBINATION

DIVISION ONE

Watton United 2

Scole United 3

Scole United are up to third following Saturday’s late triumph at Watton United.

After losing to UEA the previous weekend, Scole started quickly and they took the lead early on when an Ash Baxter corner found Tayler Pooley.

His header was saved by the home goalkeeper, but the ball fell kindly for the onrushing Ben Norton-Hugman, who fired home into an unguarded net.

This should have given Scole the springboard to go on and take the game to Watton, but to the hosts’ credit they responded well.

Ten minutes later Watton found themselves level after a deflected free-kick found its way to an unmarked Ty Bond and he duly beat Scole goalkeeper Ben Buckmaster.

The remainder of the half was a scrappy affair with both teams guilty of poor quality when finding themselves in good positions.

Watton started the second half much the stronger of the two sides and they were rewarded in the 55th minute when Bond cut inside his marker and fired another shot beyond the reach of Buckmaster.

Scole were struggling to find any rhythm, but they showed some good character 15 minutes from time to draw level.

The returning Harry Browne, who had a brief spell with Wroxham, was the scorer with a powerful left-footed shot.

With the game now in the balance, both sides went in search of a winner and it was Watton who went close first of all when a counter-attack ended with an effort flying just wide.

Bradley Hunt was more accurate up the other end in the 87th minute, though, with a strike from the left hand side of the area that nestled inside the far post.

Scole held out during the few minutes that remained to claim all three points for the eighth time this season.

Jon Abbott’s men, who are just two points behind table-topping Wymondham Town, play their final game before Christmas tomorrow at home against Loddon United.

The second-from-bottom visitors have already faced Scole in the Mummery Cup this term and lost 6-1.

James Harrison was the pick of the Scole players with two goals.