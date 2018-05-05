Saturday's local football round-up: Highs and lows in final games

The final day's action for most sides provided contrasting fortunes with notable results for Long Melford, Ely City, Debenham LC and Haverhill Rovers.

Long Melford finished on a high at Stoneylands with a 3-0 win over Fakenham Town to see them end in 16th place, which is a far cry from the relegation places they occupied in early October.

Hassan Ally received the Supporters' Player of the Year award before the game and there was a debut for the Villagers on the final day, in the shape of Shane Bethell, who became the club's eighth goalkeeper to feature since Darren Moyes got injured earlier in season.

Bethell went on to record a clean sheet while Callum Hemson and Ross Waugh put Melford into a 2-0 lead before the interval, while Hassan Ally wrapped up the three points with the third.

Only an 84th minute goal ended Stowmarket Town's winning run, which stood at 10 games, as champions Coggeshall Town came out on top in a five-goal thriller at their West Street base.

Pop superstar Olly Murs, who helps bankroll the club, was named on the bench for both side's final game of the campaign, while Stow had ex Premier League defender Titus Bramble, who made one appearance for them, supporting them from the stands.

GOING IN: Haverhill Rovers' Kyle Clarke looks has his shot goes into the goal this afternoon Picture: Mecha Morton

Ace Howell fired third-place Stowmarket into the lead in the 20th minute when he converted Angelo Harrop's cross, but the lead was only to last seven minutes as Conor Hubble replied for the Seed Growers.

Nnamdi Nwachuku put the hosts into the lead with 20 minutes remaining with what was his 37th goal of the campaign, but just two minutes later Howell equalised.

The decisive third goal arrived six minutes from time from a long ball with Coggeshall substitute Tom Monk firing in his 24th of the season to ensure the champions ended with another victory.

Deakan Napier got the party started for Ely City at home to Hadleigh United in a 4-1 victory for the Cambridge Invitation Cup winners as they finished their Premier Division campaign in 14th place, while the Brettsiders finished fourth-from-bottom, but likely to get a relegation reprieve, due to Haverhill Borough's ground grading issues.

ALL SMILES: Hassan Ally received his Long Melford Supporters' Player of the Year award from Kevin Cook ahead of kick-off with Fakenham Town Picture: John Nunn

Anthony Choat's Haverhill Borough bowed out in the Premier Division with a 2-1 defeat on the Essex coast at FC Clacton, despite only having a bare 11 players for the trip in the hot conditions.

Billy Wales and Luke Payne put Clacton into a 2-0 lead by half-time before Charlie Holmes pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, though it was not to be for the visitors as they finished fifth-from-bottom - the first safe spot - on a defeat.

Haverhill Rovers completed their season by holding promoted Felixstowe & Walton United to a 1-1 draw at The New Croft.

Kyle Clarke opened the scoring for Marc Abbott's side before Sam Ford levelled for the Seasiders before the interval.

LEADING THE WAY: Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott shows his players the commitment he expects of them Picture: Mecha Morton

It left Rovers in 19th place, one place and nine points above ground shares Borough.

Walsham-le-Willows beat Saffron Walden Town 2-1 at Summer Road to end their campaign in 17th place and record their first victory in four attempts.

After falling behind, George Bugg equalised for the Willows before they scored the winner in the second half (scorer unkown at the time of going to press) with ex-Stowmarket Town striker Bugg later going on to be named man of the match, while goalkeeper Tom Combe had picked up the Supporters' Player of the Year ahead of kick-off.

Friday evening had seen Newmarket Town complete their 2017/18 campaign with a 3-2 defeat at bottom side Wivenhoe Town to leave the Jockeys, who had set their stall out for promotion before a ball was kicked in August, in seventh place.

In the First Division, Debenham LC had revealed prior to hosting March Town United in their penultimate mate that the club's future is at risk with their chairman set to leave with no replacement lined up.

But the club produced a positive result on the pitch with a first win in four, 3-1, secured courtesy of goals from Craig Jennings, Tanner Call and Jack Severy to leave them in eighth place ahead of hosting Halstead Town on Monday (3pm).

Halstead Town (10th) went down to a 2-1 defeat at Swaffham Town in a hectic period that has seen Mark McLean's side win two and draw one over the last 11 days. But there was reason to celebrate at Rosemary Lane as Halstead Town Reserves were confirmed as champions of the Thurlow Nunn League Reserve Division on goal difference from Whitton Town, despite their 10-0 home success over Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup beaten finalists Stowmarket Town Reserves this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Cornard United's last game at Blackhouse Lane ended on a sour note with seventh place Norwich CBS triumphing 6-0. Ryan Lines and Liam Aves' side (16th), who had been bottom and winless when the pair took over in September, will look to restore some pride when they travel to Braintree Town Reserves to conclude their campaign on Monday (3pm).

A 1-0 win at Braintree on Friday evening had seen already-promoted Framlingham Town claim second spot in the division.

A late goal was not enough as Needham Market Reserves finished up losing 2-1 at home to Norwich United Reserves, though Steve Foley's young side did avoid the ignominy of finishing bottom, which went to Sam Crook's Team Bury, who lost 4-1 at home to Cornard to end a busy run of games at Ram Meadow on Thursday.